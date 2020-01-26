Tokenomy 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $185,062.00 (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Tokenomy token can currently be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, CoinBene, Tokenomy and IDEX. During the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $185,062.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.19 or 0.03245047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tokenomy’s genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tokenomy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LBank, IDEX, LATOKEN, Indodax and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

