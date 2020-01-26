Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$80.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$80.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. Desjardins set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE TD traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,647,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.72. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$71.22 and a one year high of C$77.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.11 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.3200002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total value of C$744,300.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.