Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in 3M by 932.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 323.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,317,000 after buying an additional 102,729 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,167,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in 3M by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

NYSE:MMM opened at $178.15 on Friday. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

