Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $746,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $217.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $182.37 and a 1 year high of $223.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.17 and a 200-day moving average of $202.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.