Transform Wealth LLC Invests $479,000 in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Cigna by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $206.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $214.44.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Cigna’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.38.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

