Transform Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,732 Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $136.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.28 and its 200 day moving average is $124.60. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $82.96 and a 52 week high of $143.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

