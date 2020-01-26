Transform Wealth LLC Raises Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $64.86 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

