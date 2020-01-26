Transform Wealth LLC Sells 565 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 90,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 44,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Prologis by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 40,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $92.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.05%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.