Transform Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 13.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 58,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter worth $784,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD opened at $119.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.80. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $76.89 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $736.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,020,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,200,840.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,220.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. Barrington Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

