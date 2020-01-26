Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Trading 7.7% Higher

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) shares traded up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.97, 1,878,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 206% from the average session volume of 613,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Trevena alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $83.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.61.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Trevena Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trevena by 2,651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 511,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trevena by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trevena by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 403,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Trevena by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Trevena by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.