Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Trading 7.7% Higher

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) shares traded up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.97, 1,878,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 206% from the average session volume of 613,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $83.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.61.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Trevena Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trevena by 2,651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 511,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trevena by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trevena by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 403,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Trevena by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Trevena by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit