Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Up 72.8% in January

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the December 31st total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

Shares of TRVI stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

