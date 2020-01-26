Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,231,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,447,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

