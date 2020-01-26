Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.
Shares of TCOM stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,231,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,447,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
