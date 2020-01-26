TrueChain (TRUE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.99 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bithumb, ZB.COM and DragonEX. During the last week, TrueChain has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a total market cap of $21.21 million and approximately $12.99 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.20 or 0.05635250 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026653 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127286 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019316 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033157 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DragonEX, HitBTC, ZB.COM, CoinBene and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

