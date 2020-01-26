TrueFlip Price Tops $0.35 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $65,635.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00004089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.03188341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00124918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

