TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $139.91 million and approximately $558.17 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011573 BTC on popular exchanges including HBUS, Crex24, Binance and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.19 or 0.03245047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 139,513,217 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Kyber Network, Upbit, IDEX, Zebpay, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Cryptopia, Kuna, Koinex, CoinTiger, Bitso, HitBTC, Bittrex, Crex24 and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.