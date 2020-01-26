Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 235 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 129.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 14.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $231.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.85. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $164.70 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTN shares. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.