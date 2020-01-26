Trust Co. of Oklahoma Boosts Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $594.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $578.37 and a 200 day moving average of $548.32. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $389.01 and a twelve month high of $599.95.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.71.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

