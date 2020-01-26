Trust Co. of Oklahoma Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.