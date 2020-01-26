Trust Co. of Oklahoma Invests $233,000 in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 175,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 348,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

MDLZ stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

