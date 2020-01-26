Trust Co. of Oklahoma Makes New $396,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 91,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $58.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

