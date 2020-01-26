Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.90. The company had a trading volume of 161,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,150. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.48 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $187.64 and a 1 year high of $320.46.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.03 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at $21,366,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $758,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2,217.7% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 232,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after buying an additional 222,370 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,804,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 949.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.