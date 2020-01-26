Ubiq (UBQ) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0722 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $174.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

