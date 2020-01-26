UBS Group Raises Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $406.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $321.00 to $406.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $361.31.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $356.90. 973,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,836. Humana has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $376.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Humana by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,408,000 after purchasing an additional 932,778 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Humana by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 4,141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,543,000 after purchasing an additional 690,246 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 1,216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

