United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.20. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.66. 2,015,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,786. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.91. The company has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after acquiring an additional 90,572 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 135,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.