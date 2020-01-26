Utrust Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $368,345.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.03149096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Huobi, Ethfinex, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

