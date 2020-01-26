ValuEngine Downgrades LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) to Buy

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $7.27 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $149.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. Equities analysts expect that LiqTech International will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.