ValuEngine Downgrades Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) to Sell

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 4,281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 33,393 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,552,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

