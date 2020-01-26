Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VREX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

VREX stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $30.53. 169,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.14 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $419,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

