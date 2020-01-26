Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on VREX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.
VREX stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $30.53. 169,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
In related news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $419,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.