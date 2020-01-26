Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on Venator Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

VNTR stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 378,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,284. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $351.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.87.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Venator Materials’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 973,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 724,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 292,300 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 532,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 280,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,827,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 182,228 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

