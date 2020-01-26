Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, an increase of 137.8% from the December 31st total of 98,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verb Technology stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 276,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Verb Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 78,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 169.15%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verb Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

