VeriME Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 62.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. VeriME has a market cap of $18,077.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One VeriME token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.40 or 0.05520949 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026687 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128626 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019402 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002551 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002705 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

