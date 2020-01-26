VF (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

VF (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.30-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.75-11.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.85 billion.VF also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.30 EPS.

VF stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. VF has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VF will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered VF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

