Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Victory Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Victory Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 47,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,573. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $214.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.80 million. Analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 165.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 28.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

