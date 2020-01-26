Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Lowered by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,034,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,974,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $516,885,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares during the period. NewDay Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

Visa stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $406.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

