Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s 6th Largest Position

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

