Vitae Price Hits $0.68 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Vitae has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00007875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market cap of $13.19 million and $72,068.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003223 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005605 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.