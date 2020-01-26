Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $186.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Watsco has outperformed its industry in the past year. Earnings estimates for 2020 have remained stable over the past 60 days, reflecting optimism over the stock's growth prospects. Watsco is poised to benefit from strong industry fundamentals, including healthy replacement demand, confident consumers and rising price/mix. Watsco’s investments in technology will likely translate into better cash flow and returns. Its focus on improving customer experience through e-commerce is encouraging. However, Digitization of business and incremental technology spending substantially increased its expenses over the past few years. Fluctuations in sales due to seasonal demand of residential air conditioners and heating equipment significantly hurt the company’s profitability.”

Get Watsco alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.20.

NYSE WSO opened at $178.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.23. Watsco has a twelve month low of $136.45 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 3.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.