Wayfair (NYSE:W) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on W. Citigroup upgraded Wayfair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Wayfair from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $114.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.12.

W stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,604. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $173.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -10.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $41,673.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,460,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $437,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $300,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,086 shares of company stock worth $1,873,208. 33.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $111,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

