Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $234.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $222.00 to $234.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mcdonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.12.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $211.24 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.45. The company has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

