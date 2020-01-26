Wells Fargo & Co Raises Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $20.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BANC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

BANC stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $895.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Banc of California by 9,099.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 363,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the second quarter worth about $2,809,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the second quarter worth about $2,658,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banc of California by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 128,242 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 286,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 114,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

