Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WEN. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Wendys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Wendys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.09. 2,269,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. Wendys has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Wendys by 10.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wendys by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Wendys by 385.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 446,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 354,768 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wendys by 88.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.