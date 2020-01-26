Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAB. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.04. 755,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,811. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In related news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $56,858.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

