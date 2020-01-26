Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willdan Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of WLDN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,324. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $383.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.44 and a beta of 1.01. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). Willdan Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $117.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Willdan Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Willdan Group by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

