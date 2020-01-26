Winding Tree 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $206.00 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for $0.0896 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $206.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Winding Tree has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.36 or 0.03219566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,384,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com . The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

