XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 124.7% from the December 31st total of 28,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XELB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. 41,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,445. XCel Brands has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $29.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $10.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that XCel Brands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XELB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

