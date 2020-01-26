XinFin Network (XDCE) Achieves Market Cap of $4.18 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $292,336.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XinFin Network token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.44 or 0.02773342 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XinFin Network Token Profile

XinFin Network (XDCE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,957,475,037 tokens. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF . XinFin Network’s official website is www.xinfin.io . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XinFin Network Token Trading

XinFin Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

