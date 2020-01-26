Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Update

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

XTNT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125. Xtant Medical has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

