YY (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Get YY alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura upped their price objective on YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded YY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded YY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.52.

YY stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.29. 773,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,272. YY has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. YY had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $962.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that YY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YY by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,087,000 after buying an additional 22,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of YY by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,550,000 after buying an additional 96,509 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of YY by 158.9% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 835,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,959,000 after buying an additional 512,580 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of YY in the third quarter worth approximately $21,601,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YY by 73.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,482,000 after buying an additional 142,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YY (YY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.