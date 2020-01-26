Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Announce $12.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $12.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $12.01 and the highest is $13.24. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $12.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $46.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.84 to $47.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $54.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $50.73 to $60.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.67.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $18.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,466.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,387.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,264.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2,010.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alphabet by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after acquiring an additional 219,447 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $224,201,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 16.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $966,945,000 after acquiring an additional 129,288 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

