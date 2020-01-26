Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 4,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,293,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125,678 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 5,868.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,426,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 683.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 949,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,828,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IGT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. 2,030,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. International Game Technology has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

